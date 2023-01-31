Short Interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Grows By 21.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 68,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 38.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE:WE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.56. 6,395,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Research analysts expect that WeWork will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

