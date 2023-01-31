Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines; and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

