Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.01.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
