Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

SVM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.31. 1,071,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.90. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Stories

