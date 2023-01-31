Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Holdings Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of TSLX opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

