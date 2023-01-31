Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Raised to SEK 102

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to SEK 102 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.
About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.
