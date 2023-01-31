Smooth Love Potion Price Down 2.2% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $128.41 million and $15.50 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00399299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.22 or 0.28027822 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00584764 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,556,415,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,556,417,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.