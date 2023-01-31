Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $127.65 million and $19.90 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,558,334,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,558,334,577 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

