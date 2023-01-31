SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

SOFI stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

