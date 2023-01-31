Songbird 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $866,474.64 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $106.88 million and approximately $866,474.64 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

