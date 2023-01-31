South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.13

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 18530768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

