Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 13.8%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

