SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,245. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.