SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 83.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TradeLink Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

