SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. 43,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,165. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

