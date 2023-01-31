SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $76.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

