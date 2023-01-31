Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPIR. Benchmark lowered their target price on Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire Global stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.24% of Spire Global worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPIR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 207,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,455. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $154.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Spire Global had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

