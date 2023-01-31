Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.74. 486,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,148. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,698,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

