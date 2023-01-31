Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,065,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

