Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,065,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

