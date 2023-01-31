Square Token (SQUA) Price Reaches $18.12 on Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $18.12 or 0.00079104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $723,807.55 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.3621896 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $528,514.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

