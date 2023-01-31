SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 886,682 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,836,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after acquiring an additional 720,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 155,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

