St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,507 ($18.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STJ. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,365 ($16.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,153 ($14.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,310 ($16.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,447 ($17.87).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,583.50 ($19.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

