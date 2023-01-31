Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

