Status Market Capitalization Hits $102.95 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,657 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02511428 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,703,958.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

