Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Status has a market capitalization of $100.75 million and $2.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,657 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02511428 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,703,958.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

