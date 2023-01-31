Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $63.96 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,473 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,094,612 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

