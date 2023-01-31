Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYBT traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,699. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.