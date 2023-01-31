Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of SYBT traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,699. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
