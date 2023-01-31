StockNews.com Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.65.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

