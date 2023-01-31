StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.
About Retractable Technologies
