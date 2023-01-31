StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

