StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.75.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

