StockNews.com Upgrades KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to “Sell”

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,752. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

