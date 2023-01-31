StockNews.com Upgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Buy

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAAGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

RBCAA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 13,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

