StockNews.com Upgrades Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Buy

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

RBCAA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.17. 13,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

About Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

