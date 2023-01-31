Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $25.81 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

