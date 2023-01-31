Structure Therapeutics, Inc. Plans $126 Million IPO for February 3rd (GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics, Inc. (GPCR) plans to raise $126 million in an IPO on Friday, February 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,000,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO.

