Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0010

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $374,670.99 and $7.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00216211 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098013 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.