Suku (SUKU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1.68 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

