Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.