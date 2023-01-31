Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $242.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average of $241.62.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

