Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Twilio Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $233.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

