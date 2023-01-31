Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3 %
Whirlpool stock opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $211.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.
Whirlpool Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
