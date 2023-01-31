Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $211.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

