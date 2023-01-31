sUSD Market Cap Tops $53.47 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 53,298,707 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

