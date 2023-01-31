SVB Leerink Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

