SVB Leerink Lowers Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $5.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

