Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.60. Symbotic shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 87,419 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $181,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

