Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132.06 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $132.06 million and $4.06 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00400291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28097449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00583039 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

