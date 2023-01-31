Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,657 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Synopsys worth $268,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $349.88 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average of $328.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

