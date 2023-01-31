Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.