Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sysco

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

