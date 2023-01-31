Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14.

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,482. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.