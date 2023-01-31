Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.83 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $122.83 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00580105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00185176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

