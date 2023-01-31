Syscoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

