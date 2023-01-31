T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

